2019 Porsche 911 Revealed by Naked Nurburgring Prototype, Has 8-Speed PDK

This is an awesome time to be a Neunelfer aficionado, with the German automotive producer testing both 991.2 and 992 incarnations of the 911. And while the first is the 911 Speedster, which is expected to be the swansong of its generation, the latter doesn't hold too many secrets either. Let's take the fully naked prototype we have here, for instance.

As we've mentioned before, we see plenty of 993-inspired styling cues here, but the last air-cooled model obviously wasn't the only inspiration source. For instance, here's a detail you won't see in the spy video at the bottom of the page: the rear end includes a massive rear wing that, once raised, reminds us of the 959.



The two prototypes seen here are Carrera (S) models. These will be animated by upgraded versions of the current turbocharged 3.0-liter engines.



In the transmission department, you'll get to choose between an improved seven-speed manual and a new 8-speed PDK version that uses the double-clutch gearbox of the second-gen Panamera as a starting point.



Speaking of the prototypes, we've also seen the



As for the Turbo, this is expected to give up on its current 3.8-liter engine in favor of an all-new mill.



The list of novelties includes an electric motor attached to the transmission and while Porsche has confirmed a plug-in hybrid version of the 992, we might have to wait for the mid-cycle facelift to receive this.



We should also mention the new Wet driving mode, as well as the third-generation Cayenne-borrowed PSCB (Porsche Surface Coated Brakes).



The 992 Porsche 911 is expected to debut in Carrera S trim, coming to the Los Angeles Auto Show late next month.



