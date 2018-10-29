BMW 3 Series Nurburgring Near Crash Is Why Drifting Is Forbidden

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we have to start by reminding you that drifting is verboten during Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events. And the main reason behind this involves safety concerns, as you don't have to be a pro driver to figure out that a sliding car can always lead to an accident.

However, there are certain steering wheel wielders who are punished for drifting. And we're not referring to those sanctioned by officials. Instead, we're talking about drivers who attempt to drift and fails to keep their cars under control.



Well, we are now here to deliver a sample of such an adventure. This shenanigan involves an E36 incarnation of the



Instead, we're dealing with a four-door that seems to be in good condition, with the vehicle appearing to pack multiple track-destined mods.



The one behind the wheel attempted to slide his way through



We can notice the hooner fighting to keep the vehicle under control. Alas, the machine ended up reaching the gravel trap on the exit of the corner, making the job of the driver even more difficult.



Fortunately, the driver seems to have avoided hitting the guardrail. However, the machine appears to have lost a few underbody elements, as you'll notice in the clip below, while also spraying rocks all over the track.



Note that we're looking at a Ring compilation here, with the adventure mentioned above awaiting you at the 12:18 point of the video.



