Fake Porsche from Russia Is Actually a Lada, The Badge Looks Nice

The original Porsche Boxster isn't exactly the most sought-after sportscar on the used vehicle market. Due to mixed feelings about the styling of the machine, depreciation hasn't been kind to the mid-engined Porsche and you can now buy one for less than the price you'd pay for a pair of 718 Boxster bucket seats. But why bothered with an example packing a questionable history when you can build your own?
Of course, there are plenty of answers that would determined one to steer clear of brewing a Porsche at home. Then again, the wacky builders over at Garage 54 have a different idea, as they've already set out to bring such a contraption to life.

The said aficionados come from Russia, so they didn't need to do too much research when it came to the donor car. What do you mean you're not sure what I'm on about? A Lada was chosen for the job.

The project is still in its infancy and, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the Russian crew has recently came up with mockup and not the kind Bugatti pulled off when introducing the La Voiture Noire at this year's Geneva Motor Show.

Instead, the body panels, wheels and roof of the Boxster were placed together next to the Lada base car.

However, we have plenty of reasons to believe the said garage will deliver on its promise. After all, these guys have quite a thing for Lada builds.

For instance, they are the team behind the 16-cylinder Lada "dragster", while these gear heads have also brought us the insane Niva 6x6.

So now that the project is on my radar, I'll come up with an update as soon as I get my hands on fresh details, which should happen in the next few weeks.

