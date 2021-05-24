Fingerbot Plus Knows How to Push Those Buttons, It Can Make Everything for You

Picture an ordinary day and try to count how many menial tasks you have to perform from the moment you get out of bed and until your day is over. How many buttons do you have to push, how many switches do you have to turn on and off? What if there was an easier way? Here’s a bot that can make everything for you and you can control it remotely through an app.
Fingerbot Plus is Adaprox’s latest project and it can push the button on your coffee maker, turn your lights on and off, start your washer, close the garage door, and even type on your keyboard for you. It’s a cute, small cubic device that can physically trigger 99 percent of all the buttons and switches in your home.
It comes with 3M tape that lets you attach it wherever you need it. The package also includes multiple arms that make it compatible with various buttons and switches. It can click on them, press and hold them, control a toggle switch or a rocker one. The arms are also 3D-printable and you get a template so you can design your own.
The bot is an upgrade to the original Fingerbot, which was launched in 2020. The Plus version is more powerful, has a longer moving range, and a bigger battery (800 mAh). The bot has a battery life of up to eight months.
Fingerbot Plus also comes with customized loops support. For instance, you can program it to hit a key on your laptop’s keyboard every five minutes, so that you’ll always appear online at work.
The bot is controlled remotely via a mobile app that you install on your smartphone. You can also couple the device with the Adaprox HomeHub for voice control. It comes with Siri, Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT support.
The Fingerbot Plus is advertised in a Kickstarter campaign and it’s long reached its $20,000 goal. The device has raised over $145,000 so far, and there are still 23 days left in the campaign.
A FingerBot unit requires a $25 pledge. The estimated delivery date is August 2021.
