New 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spotted, Shows Shaved Rear End

With the fully-revealing leak, the Turbo incarnation of the 992 Porsche 911 is getting all the attention these days - this is set to land in Geneva next month. However, we mustn't lose focus here: Zuffenhausen engineers are also hard at work completing the development of the new GT3.
With the now-retired 991.2 Neunelfer opening the door for a two-flavor GT3 (think: "standard" and Touring Package), it looks like both are here to stay.
As you'll notice in the pic above, a prototype that looks like a GT3, but skips the massive fixed wing confirmed by the also-"leaked" normal GT3 (this isn't the first), was recently caught on camera - the test car was spotted by a ski instructor in Andorra, so it was probably completing winter testing high in the Pyrenees.
Like most cars out there, the 911 has grown considerably over the years, while its styling has inevitably become slightly busier. So the shaved-posterior GT3 Touring can't land soon enough.
Then again, the massive diffuser on this prototype could be the source of aesthetic-based concern for many - the 991.2 GT3 Touring came with a small diffuser sitting underneath the engine. However, this is still a prototype, so it's too soon to jump to conclusions.
On the tech front, the GT3, regardless of where the Touring actually makes a comeback or not, is expected to receive an evolution of the new N/A 4.0-liter flat-six that showed up at the top of the 718 family.
Oh, and keep in mind that all ex-gen GT3 Touring models came in manual-only form - regardless, the three-pedal setup should once again be offered as an option on all 992 GT3s.
Having driven the 992 Carrera S, I can mention the supercar-like performance, as well as the complete grand tourer long-distance coziness. And while the just-around-the-corner Turbo should take both aspects even further, we'll rely on the GT3 for extra driving involvement.
As you'll notice in the pic above, a prototype that looks like a GT3, but skips the massive fixed wing confirmed by the also-"leaked" normal GT3 (this isn't the first), was recently caught on camera - the test car was spotted by a ski instructor in Andorra, so it was probably completing winter testing high in the Pyrenees.
Like most cars out there, the 911 has grown considerably over the years, while its styling has inevitably become slightly busier. So the shaved-posterior GT3 Touring can't land soon enough.
Then again, the massive diffuser on this prototype could be the source of aesthetic-based concern for many - the 991.2 GT3 Touring came with a small diffuser sitting underneath the engine. However, this is still a prototype, so it's too soon to jump to conclusions.
On the tech front, the GT3, regardless of where the Touring actually makes a comeback or not, is expected to receive an evolution of the new N/A 4.0-liter flat-six that showed up at the top of the 718 family.
Oh, and keep in mind that all ex-gen GT3 Touring models came in manual-only form - regardless, the three-pedal setup should once again be offered as an option on all 992 GT3s.
Having driven the 992 Carrera S, I can mention the supercar-like performance, as well as the complete grand tourer long-distance coziness. And while the just-around-the-corner Turbo should take both aspects even further, we'll rely on the GT3 for extra driving involvement.