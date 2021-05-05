Porsche's New Performance Roof Box Isn't Called "Performance" for No Reason

Without wanting to diss any carmakers out there, it looks as though Porsche might be putting more work into coming up with a roof box for its models than other companies do for their entire cars.
You might be tempted to scoff at Porsche's decision to characterize its roof box using the word "performance" and say "yeah, right, even the lighter is probably performance with Porsche", but when you hear about everything that goes into making this apparently simple accessory, you might end up agreeing with the description.
The primary role of a roof box is to expand the vehicles storage room, but a lot of other things must be taken into consideration as well, particularly when said accessory is going to be mounted on a premium car driven by customers with higher-than-average standards. Things like its aesthetic impact, its influence on the vehicle's performance as well as the extra noise generated all need to be taken into account, raising the bar considerably for everyone involved in the project.
Well, that's probably why Porsche took this so seriously and came up with a 1:1 clay model as soon as possible in the development process. The full-scale replica not only allows the designers to get an excellent visualization of their work but also enables wind tunnel tests, which are key in taking care of the noise and drag issues.
Porsche says the new roof box has been tested at maximum speeds of 124 mph (200 km/h), and not just in wind tunnels, but out on actual tracks, hence the "Performance" designation. For now, the storage extension has only been tested on the new Taycan Cross Turismo, but the company says other models will follow shortly. Ironically enough, one of the images shows it mounted on a Taycan sedan.
The box offers a total storage space of 480 liters (almost 17 cubic feet), which Porsche says it's meant to house five pairs of skis or up to three snowboards. In terms of weight, it'll take up to 165 lbs (75 kg) that can be loaded from both sides. There are four colors to choose from - High-Gloss Black, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, and Volcano Grey Metallic - but the side blades can be had in any custom color, for a cost of €350 ($420, by today's rates). Speaking of money, the entire roof box will be available starting this month for a net price of €1,150 ($1,380).
