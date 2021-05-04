620 WHP Cadillac CTS-V Fights Stock Porsche Panamera Turbo S, Learns Hard Lesson

Despite both having four doors and front-mounted V8 engines, that’s where the similarities stop between a second-generation Cadillac CTS-V and a second-generation Porsche Panamera Turbo S. The former came out back in 2009, while the current Panamera is just 4 years old.
The CTS-V is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter LSA V8 unit, based on the LS9 V8 found in the Corvette ZR1 C6. In its stock form, it produces 556 hp (564 ps) and 551 lb-ft (747 nm) of torque, and while you did get a choice of either a manual or an automatic, this particular car is equipped with a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual.
That’s not an ideal setup when faced with what can only be described as superior engineering, in the latest Porsche Panamera. Thankfully, this Caddy is also rocking a cam / upper pulley / headers / 93 setup, for a total of 620-wheel horsepower, according to the uploader. That should be about 715 hp at the crank – enough to make this a very interesting race.
As for the Porsche, the Panamera Turbo S variant features the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine as the Turbo (which they stopped selling last year), but instead of 542 hp (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 nm) of torque, it’s got 621 hp (630 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 nm) of torque. On paper, it’s quicker to 60 mph by almost a full second compared to a stock second-gen CTS-V.
The two cars raced twice, both times from a roll, which benefitted the Cadillac, whose driver did a really good job with that six-speed manual. As expected, the Porsche did a better job of putting its power down, and while the CTS-V did look like it was reeling the German 4-door in during the first run, it just didn’t have enough power to overcome the Panamera’s superior drivetrain. Close but no cigar, as they say.
