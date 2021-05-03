Porsche 911 (992) Sport Classic Prototype Lifts a Wheel on the Nurburgring

1 Mystery Porsche 911 Ducktail Prototype Returns, It’s More Puzzling Than Ever

Either way, the model is definitely going to be a driver’s car, with the most recent sighting of a prototype showing it lifting a wheel while attacking the banked Carraciola-Karussell corner on the legendary Nurburgring. Spied for the first time in 2019 , when it featured a 911 Turbo S body, the prototype has evolved immensely in the last year and a half, during which time it has lost the iconic Turbo side intakes behind the doors.Recent sightings of pre-production models still show a 911 Turbo S body, with the only visible differences being the lack of side intakes and the peculiar addition of a ducktail rear spoiler, which harks back to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and 3.0 from the 1970s.Look closer, though, and you will also see a so-called double-bubble roof , which hasn’t been used on a production Porsche 911 since the limited-edition and now highly coveted Sport Classic from the 997 generation.Only 250 units of the model were ever built, which paid a visual homage to the original RS versions, and they all sold like hot cakes despite a huge markup over what was essentially a restyled 911 GTS.The current 992 generation of the Neunelfer hasn’t yet received its GTS specification yet, which makes us think that the so-called new 911 Sport Classic will have identical specs when it finally gets officially launched toward the end of 2021.Both the GTS and the Sport Classic heritage model are expected to use a version of the same 3.0-liter flat-six in the ‘regular’ 911, only massaged to deliver around 500 horsepower.All-wheel-drive and a standard dual-clutch transmission are a given for the GTS, but the Sport Classic might go the traditional route and come with a manual and RWD, even though the wider 911 Turbo body would be more than apt to engulf andrivetrain.Either way, the model is definitely going to be a driver’s car, with the most recent sighting of a prototype showing it lifting a wheel while attacking the banked Carraciola-Karussell corner on the legendary Nurburgring.