autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Mustang Month  
Car reviews:
 

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Cars Testing at Monza Is a Feast For the Eyes and Ears

1 May 2021, 18:14 UTC ·
Home > News > Auto Motorsport
The 911 GT3 Cup was the first 992-gen GT3-spec car to break cover back in December 2020, a couple of months ahead of the road-going model. And while the regular GT3 has yet to hit dealerships, the GT3 Cup is ready for the 2021 edition of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. And as this footage from the series' collective test at Monza reveals that the 911 GT3 Cup sounds better than ever.
1 photo
The 16-minute video shows a flock of 911 GT3 Cup race cars storm the iconic Italian track from quite a few angles. This year's edition will again see more than 20 drivers compete for the championship, so there's a big assortment of team liveries to look at. The Mobil 1 Supercup also uses the loudest of the three available exhaust systems, so your ears are in for a treat as well.

The Monza test took place about a month before the 2021 Supercup season debuts. All eight races will be support events for the 2021 Formula One season, with the first scheduled on May 20-23 at Circuit de Monte Carlo. There will also be races at Circuit Paul Ricard, Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps, and Zandvoort. The season finale is scheduled at Monza on September 10-12.

The 2021 season sees a brand-new 911 GT3 Cup race car make its debut. Based on the latest 992-generation 911, the new GT3 Cup car comes with important changes. It's wider than its predecessor thanks to a Turbo-spec body and features a new, eleven-stage adjustable rear wing for improved aerodynamics.

Porsche also switched to an aluminum-heavy construction, with just 30% of the structure of the car now made from steel. The doors, rear lid, and rear wing are made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for further weight reduction.

The naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six engine has been massaged to deliver 510 horsepower, 15 horses more than the previous model. Torque is at 347 pound-feet (470 Nm). All that power travels to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission.

But enough with the specs, hit the play button below to watch Porsche's latest race car roar around Monza.

Video thumbnail
porsche 911 GT3 Cup Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche 911 race car Porsche sports car
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day