2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Cars Testing at Monza Is a Feast For the Eyes and Ears

The 911 GT3 Cup was the first 992-gen GT3-spec car to break cover back in December 2020, a couple of months ahead of the road-going model . And while the regular GT3 has yet to hit dealerships, the GT3 Cup is ready for the 2021 edition of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. And as this footage from the series' collective test at Monza reveals that the 911 GT3 Cup sounds better than ever. 1 photo



The Monza test took place about a month before the 2021 Supercup season debuts. All eight races will be support events for the 2021 Formula One season, with the first scheduled on May 20-23 at Circuit de Monte Carlo. There will also be races at Circuit Paul Ricard, Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps, and Zandvoort. The season finale is scheduled at Monza on September 10-12.



The 2021 season sees a brand-new 911 GT3 Cup race car make its debut. Based on the latest 992-generation 911, the



Porsche also switched to an aluminum-heavy construction, with just 30% of the structure of the car now made from steel. The doors, rear lid, and rear wing are made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for further weight reduction.



The naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six engine has been massaged to deliver 510 horsepower, 15 horses more than the previous model. Torque is at 347 pound-feet (470 Nm). All that power travels to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission.



But enough with the specs, hit the play button below to watch



