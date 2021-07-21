Slammed 2021 Ford Bronco Seems Totally Out of Place, Still Looks Virtually Cool

Because it took around a year for the Blue Oval to start the first deliveries of the 2021 Ford Bronco after the official presentation, it’s only logical that people filled the void with a lot of imaginative creations. But don’t count on having seen all, because the reinvented sixth-generation SUV seems to be a never-ending source of inspiration.
During the long months of wait for the Bronco to finally reach customer driveways, fans have seen many different interpretations of both the 2-Door and 4-Door. Some were extracted from real life thanks to the incessant stocking of Blue Oval pre-production prototypes. Others stemmed from the vast spring of imagination of various pixel masters.
As such, Bronco enthusiasts were delighted to see just about anything, from possible SEMA builds down to eagerly awaited new limited editions. Hey, the vintage draw was so great that a digital artist even decided to bring the curious “John Bronco” into the fold. And they all worked great because just about everyone kept to the core strengths of rock-crawling and dune-bashing adventures.
But how about something that initially seems like a fish out of water because it makes the Bronco look ready for total racetrack madness? Well, in a curious turn of events, the virtual master behind the bradbuilds account on social media has decided to swim against the stream and the wishes of his followers who voted for a lifted build. So, with a nice OJ mention and a virtual brushstroke, he gave us the slammed 2021 Bronco no one asked for.
But, for us (and many of his fans), this actually looks awesome. Just like it was the case with the virtual solid-axle-sporting lifted Ford Crown Victoria, different is good. At least in this particular case. Thus, we are presented with a 4-Door Bronco dressed up in an unknown color (maybe a cross between Velocity Blue and Area 51?). More so, it's so close to the ground it wouldn’t handle even the tiniest pothole or speed bump in the real world.
But that’s fine with us because the aerodynamic body kit and widebody design look ready for anything and anyone. So, it's quite easy to start imagining Vaughn Gittin Jr. going for a virtual Gymkhana drift session with this slammed Bronco thing - just too bad it might never happen...
