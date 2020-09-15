Club Racing 1986 Porsche 911 Needs to Be Back in the Race, Has All It Takes

Race-prepped cars are not hard to come by on the open market, but they’re not cheap either. Depending on the model, intended use and modifications made to them, these cars sometimes sell for high five digit sums, if not more. That’s not the case with the 911 we have here, and not for the lack of trying.
What you are looking at is a former street 911 from 1986 that was modified to compete in Club Racing events across the States. The car has been in the possession of the same owner for the past 23 years, and has seen its share of high-speed action on the track – the last time way back in 2017.
It just got sold earlier this week, and it went for just $34,500. A bargain for someone, considering all the things the racer is offered with.
So, what do we have? On the outside, the Grand Prix White machine sports s slightly modified body, equipped with fiberglass bumpers and a massive rear wing, and rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in slicks.
The interior has been completely stripped down, with the exception of the factory dashboard. There is of course only one seat of Cobra make with a five-point harness, and the mandatory roll cage to protect the driver in case things go south. A Traqmate GPS-based data acquisition system on the center tunnel and a fire extinguisher are the only other hardware inside the car.
At the back sits a 3.2-liter flat-six that is worked through a modified five-speed with revised 3rd, 4th, and 5th gears. Other hardware enhancements include the fitting of a GT3-style exhaust system, a Guard limited-slip differential, and Bilstein shocks.
Even if we are not being told what achievements this race car has to its name from its racing past, here’s to hoping we’ll get to experience it once more on the tarmac of race tracks.
It just got sold earlier this week, and it went for just $34,500. A bargain for someone, considering all the things the racer is offered with.
So, what do we have? On the outside, the Grand Prix White machine sports s slightly modified body, equipped with fiberglass bumpers and a massive rear wing, and rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in slicks.
The interior has been completely stripped down, with the exception of the factory dashboard. There is of course only one seat of Cobra make with a five-point harness, and the mandatory roll cage to protect the driver in case things go south. A Traqmate GPS-based data acquisition system on the center tunnel and a fire extinguisher are the only other hardware inside the car.
At the back sits a 3.2-liter flat-six that is worked through a modified five-speed with revised 3rd, 4th, and 5th gears. Other hardware enhancements include the fitting of a GT3-style exhaust system, a Guard limited-slip differential, and Bilstein shocks.
Even if we are not being told what achievements this race car has to its name from its racing past, here’s to hoping we’ll get to experience it once more on the tarmac of race tracks.