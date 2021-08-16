Hitchiking Adventure Road 96 Makes the Trip to PC and Nintendo Switch

Road 96 is the most recent gaming project coming from French indie developer DigixArt. It’s a procedural road trip adventure with survival elements, inspired by road trip movies from the 90s from directors like Tarantino and The Coen Brothers.
Since this is a procedural story-driven game, the narrative will evolve according to the players’ decisions, which is why some will end up finishing the game after just six episodes, while others may reach the end of their journey after more than a dozen episodes.
Due to the survival elements in the game, some players’ characters may die after just a few chapters, while others may not like the experience and never make it to the end. Road 96 is one of those games that offers different experiences every time you play it.
In Road 96, you hit the road trying to flee the authoritarian country of Petria. As you travel north towards the border, you’ll meet a quirky cast of characters that may sit on varying points on the political spectrum.
Depending on the decisions you make and the routes you take throughout your journey, you may successfully flee the country, or you may end up being arrested or even shot dead. What’s interesting about Road 96 is that when protagonist can’t continue their journey, players will immediately start over with another character.
As you progress in the story, more is revealed about the main characters, as each new run provides different perspectives on any given scenario. According to developers, due to the procedural nature of Road 96 there are nearly a thousand different potential routes that players can take.
Add to that a soundtrack filled with 90s hits from bands like Survive (Stranger Things), as well as gorgeous visuals, and you have a recipe for success. If you’re into story-driven games and the 90s pop culture, you can pick up Road 96 on PC (via Steam) or Nintendo Switch for just $20.
