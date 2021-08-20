1966 Chevrolet Impala SS “Barn Find” Proves Not Even Sitting for Years Kills an Icon

The 1966 Impala that we have here is the living proof that in some cases, no matter how hard the humanity tries, some legendary car models still find a way to deal with the many years in storage to retain the original coolness that made them famous and to somehow still hope for a second restoration that could bring them back on the road.
As you can easily figure out by checking out the photos in the gallery, this Impala doesn’t come in its best shape, and eBay seller elpasoconnection themselves admit it “does have some rust.”
But the more important part is the body is still in a condition allowing for a full restoration, though the bigger challenge will be replacing the missing parts, including not only the seats and everything else inside, but also the magic under the hood.
Because no, this Impala SS no longer comes with an engine or a transmission, and this can be both good news and bad news depending on your plans for the car.
For example, if what you’re aiming for is a restomod, then the lack of an engine isn’t a deal-breaker, though it could be if you’re only interested in a full restoration to factory specifications.
Unfortunately, no specifics have been provided on the original engine that came with the car, though given it’s an SS, there’s a chance it was ordered with a V8. The base V8 in 1964 was the 283 (4.6-liter) small block with 195 horsepower, while the more powerful units included a 283 4-barrel with 220 horsepower and a 327 (5.4-liter) with 275 horsepower.
The big-block lineup included a 396 (6.5-liter) with 325 horsepower and the icing on the cake landed that year in the form of a 427 (7.0-liter) with up to 425 horsepower.
This Impala comes with a rather ambitious price, as the seller expects to get $7,500 for it, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled for someone interested in another deal.
But the more important part is the body is still in a condition allowing for a full restoration, though the bigger challenge will be replacing the missing parts, including not only the seats and everything else inside, but also the magic under the hood.
Because no, this Impala SS no longer comes with an engine or a transmission, and this can be both good news and bad news depending on your plans for the car.
For example, if what you’re aiming for is a restomod, then the lack of an engine isn’t a deal-breaker, though it could be if you’re only interested in a full restoration to factory specifications.
Unfortunately, no specifics have been provided on the original engine that came with the car, though given it’s an SS, there’s a chance it was ordered with a V8. The base V8 in 1964 was the 283 (4.6-liter) small block with 195 horsepower, while the more powerful units included a 283 4-barrel with 220 horsepower and a 327 (5.4-liter) with 275 horsepower.
The big-block lineup included a 396 (6.5-liter) with 325 horsepower and the icing on the cake landed that year in the form of a 427 (7.0-liter) with up to 425 horsepower.
This Impala comes with a rather ambitious price, as the seller expects to get $7,500 for it, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled for someone interested in another deal.