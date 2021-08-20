Futur-E Hydrofoil Electric Boat Flies on Water Like a Supercar, Oozes Sophistication

Meet Futur-E, “the boat that wasn’t there,” penned by CentrostileDesign founder Davide Cipriani and introduced this week. Shaped like a supercar and delivering comparable performance (but on water), Futur-E paints a gorgeous and sophisticated picture of the future of personal mobility on water.
We’re hosting a Travel Month virtual party on autoevolution throughout August and, in between reading up on actual vehicles you could use today for your vacation plans, useful tips and ideas, here’s one for a spot of daydreaming. Futur-E is an e-foil speedboat that comes with zero emissions, zero noise and zero waves, but style galore.
Hydrofoil boats are not exactly uncommon. Vessels with retractable foils that can “fly” on water have been around for a long time, and their popularity is down to the fact that, by lifting themselves over the waterline on the foils, they’re able to deliver higher speeds, improved efficiency, and an overall more comfortable ride.
Resembling an actual sportscar, the Future-E comes with an open top or a closed cockpit. In the latter version, it has scissor doors for an even more dramatic appearance on the water. The retractable wings can also be used for support when the boat is stored in the tender garage of a yacht, or even on uneven terrain at the docks.
CentrostileDesign imagines the Futur-E with an automotive-inspired kinematic system, in the manner of the suspension on Formula 1 cars. Electro-hydraulic actuators and a gyroscope manage each foil independently, reducing unwanted movement and delivering a stable, smooth ride every time. Handling, according to the design studio, is “very similar to that of a comfortable sportscar.”
Propulsion would be by means of outboard or inboard engines paired to surface propellers. With a variety of power packages, the Future-E would be capable of soaring at top speeds of up to 30 knots. At 8 knots, the e-foils would start to lift the vessel up, and Full Foiling mode would be reached at 16 knots.
the decarbonized future, CentrostileDesign imagines the Future-E fully recyclable and made from recycled carbon fiber, including foils and rudders, with structural reinforcements of recycled foam. Even the foils and rudders are also made of carbon fiber. As expected, using much carbon fiber for the body makes it lightweight, which, in turn, helps with performance and efficiency.
With seating for three passengers and the pilot, the Futur-E could serve as a dayboat or tender, or even as an exploration vessel when included in the tender garage of an explorer superyacht. The layout is minimalist to a fault, with a passenger bench in the rear and the dashboard in the cockpit consisting of wraparound screens. “All navigation and engine data are ergonomically under the pilot’s eyes,” the design studio says. The captain’s chair swivels for enhanced ease of use.
As of the moment of press, there are no plans to bring this concept into reality. However, CentrostileDesign notes that they have run tests and simulations for the foils and hull in a virtual test tank (CFD), as well as for the integrated kinematic system on the foils. The results have confirmed the validity of the concept.
We’re hosting a Travel Month virtual party on autoevolution throughout August and, in between reading up on actual vehicles you could use today for your vacation plans, useful tips and ideas, here’s one for a spot of daydreaming. Futur-E is an e-foil speedboat that comes with zero emissions, zero noise and zero waves, but style galore.
Hydrofoil boats are not exactly uncommon. Vessels with retractable foils that can “fly” on water have been around for a long time, and their popularity is down to the fact that, by lifting themselves over the waterline on the foils, they’re able to deliver higher speeds, improved efficiency, and an overall more comfortable ride.
Resembling an actual sportscar, the Future-E comes with an open top or a closed cockpit. In the latter version, it has scissor doors for an even more dramatic appearance on the water. The retractable wings can also be used for support when the boat is stored in the tender garage of a yacht, or even on uneven terrain at the docks.
CentrostileDesign imagines the Futur-E with an automotive-inspired kinematic system, in the manner of the suspension on Formula 1 cars. Electro-hydraulic actuators and a gyroscope manage each foil independently, reducing unwanted movement and delivering a stable, smooth ride every time. Handling, according to the design studio, is “very similar to that of a comfortable sportscar.”
Propulsion would be by means of outboard or inboard engines paired to surface propellers. With a variety of power packages, the Future-E would be capable of soaring at top speeds of up to 30 knots. At 8 knots, the e-foils would start to lift the vessel up, and Full Foiling mode would be reached at 16 knots.
the decarbonized future, CentrostileDesign imagines the Future-E fully recyclable and made from recycled carbon fiber, including foils and rudders, with structural reinforcements of recycled foam. Even the foils and rudders are also made of carbon fiber. As expected, using much carbon fiber for the body makes it lightweight, which, in turn, helps with performance and efficiency.
With seating for three passengers and the pilot, the Futur-E could serve as a dayboat or tender, or even as an exploration vessel when included in the tender garage of an explorer superyacht. The layout is minimalist to a fault, with a passenger bench in the rear and the dashboard in the cockpit consisting of wraparound screens. “All navigation and engine data are ergonomically under the pilot’s eyes,” the design studio says. The captain’s chair swivels for enhanced ease of use.
As of the moment of press, there are no plans to bring this concept into reality. However, CentrostileDesign notes that they have run tests and simulations for the foils and hull in a virtual test tank (CFD), as well as for the integrated kinematic system on the foils. The results have confirmed the validity of the concept.