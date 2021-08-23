TopCar’s Porsche 992 Stinger GTR 3.0 Specter Kit Is More Russian Than Vodka

In case there are still people out there who don’t know anything about TopCar Design, here’s a brief history lesson. The Russian tuner arrived on the scene back in 2004, when not a lot of companies were into modifying high-end luxury cars. There were some established tuners, of course, but nowhere near as many as today.
Nowadays, TopCar works with McLaren, Lamborghini, Mercedes and Porsche owners, as well as alongside fellow tuner Lumma Design, in their quest to raise the aggressiveness of various super sports cars and luxury cars, both visually as well as performance-wise.
We already knew what they can do for the Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S, following the recent unveiling of the brand-new Stinger GTR Carbon Edition package, TopCar’s “most exclusive and complicated” project ever. It consists of 84 new carbon fiber elements, and only 13 such kits will ever get built. This package though, the GTR 3.0, is limited to 25 units and you can get it in a wide range of color combinations.
As for the interior, this particular Stinger GTR 3.0 Specter model comes with a dual-tone black and blue theme, and we can spot several carbon fiber trim elements throughout the cabin – steering wheel, dashboard, center console and door panels. The blue leather accents and piping also stand out, building on an already sporty aesthetic in a very “Russian” way, meaning a no nonsense, in your face type of design.
Performance-wise, we can only assume that buyers can get the output bumped by at least another 100 horsepower or so, just like on the 991 Stinger GTR. Otherwise, this newer 911 already produces 641 hp (650 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque in Turbo S spec, thanks to its 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat six unit. Simply calling this car quick would be a major understatement.
We already knew what they can do for the Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S, following the recent unveiling of the brand-new Stinger GTR Carbon Edition package, TopCar’s “most exclusive and complicated” project ever. It consists of 84 new carbon fiber elements, and only 13 such kits will ever get built. This package though, the GTR 3.0, is limited to 25 units and you can get it in a wide range of color combinations.
As for the interior, this particular Stinger GTR 3.0 Specter model comes with a dual-tone black and blue theme, and we can spot several carbon fiber trim elements throughout the cabin – steering wheel, dashboard, center console and door panels. The blue leather accents and piping also stand out, building on an already sporty aesthetic in a very “Russian” way, meaning a no nonsense, in your face type of design.
Performance-wise, we can only assume that buyers can get the output bumped by at least another 100 horsepower or so, just like on the 991 Stinger GTR. Otherwise, this newer 911 already produces 641 hp (650 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque in Turbo S spec, thanks to its 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat six unit. Simply calling this car quick would be a major understatement.