TopCar Reveals Porsche 992 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Kit, From Russia With Love

Russian tuner TopCar Design is well known for the excellent work it does on various Porsche models, even giving TechArt a proper run for its money when it comes to 911 Turbo body kits and upgrades. Their latest creation is the brand-new Stinger GTR Carbon Edition package, aimed at the all-new Porsche 911 Turbo S.
It is the “most exclusive and complicated” project ever attempted by TopCar, with the package consisting of 84 new carbon fiber elements. Only 13 Carbon Edition Stinger GTR kits will ever be built, three of which have already been purchased.
In staying true to its name, the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition kit pretty much makes it look like somebody dipped an entire Porsche 992 Turbo S in carbon fiber—from the front fascia to the body panels, roof, pillars, doors, and rear end. Then you’ve got the wing mirrors, skirts, spoiler lips, diffuser, wing, and vents following the same recipe. It's also worth noting that instead of Porsche, it now says Stinger underneath the rear light bar.
TopCar has yet to do a full unveiling, so, unfortunately, we can’t see inside. However, we know to expect more carbon fiber within the cabin, probably on the steering wheel, dashboard, door panels, and even on the back of the seats. At least, that’s how the 991.2 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition used to roll.
The old Stinger GTR Carbon Edition could even be specified with real gold elements, applied to the gear lever, paddle shifter, door handles, seat buttons, air vents and various other switches.
As for performance, the tuner hasn’t said anything about additional horsepower, but we’re guessing it's there. Its predecessor had its output bumped to 750 horsepower, so expect more of the same here, although 800+ hp is certainly not out of the question.
When stock, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S puts down 641 hp (650 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a 3.7-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six unit.
