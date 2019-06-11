Topcar Reveals Mercedes GLE Coupe-based Inferno 4x4*2

One of the leading tuners in Russia is getting down to business with the GLE Coupe. Because the finished product is called the Inferno 4x4*2, this leads us to believe the donor vehicle is a Mercedes-AMG with a twin-turbo V8 driving all four wheels with the help of AMG Performance 4Matic and the AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic Drive.

18 photos AMG models to utilize the 5.5-liter engine, the M157 introduced in 2011 with the S63 sedan. The GLC and GLE, by comparison, feature the M177 with 4.0 liters of displacement and wet-sump lubrication as opposed to the dry-sump M178 in the GT range of sports cars. In applications such as the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, the M177 can be pushed to 650 PS (641 horsepower).



As you can tell from the photographs uploaded to Facebook,



We’re not too fond of the yellow detailing in contrast to the white bodywork, but Topcar plans to spray the Mercedes GLE Coupe in metallic gray. The rendering further reveals black extensions for the wheel arches, which will probably be made from carbon fiber.



Over in Poland,



On that note, Topcar dialed up the G 63 to Inferno specification only recently. Instead of a power bump, the Russian tuner added SUV is €345,000, translating to $390,345 at the current exchange rate. The GLE 63 S Coupe is one of the few Mercedes-models to utilize the 5.5-liter engine, the M157 introduced in 2011 with the S63 sedan. The GLC and GLE, by comparison, feature the M177 with 4.0 liters of displacement and wet-sump lubrication as opposed to the dry-sump M178 in the GT range of sports cars. In applications such as the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, the M177 can be pushed to 650 PS (641 horsepower).As you can tell from the photographs uploaded to Facebook, Topcar still has a lot to do before revealing the Inferno 4x4*2 in full, specifications and all. The auxiliary lighting, roof rack, off-road bumpers, and all-terrain tires are a few of the highlights, together with the bullbar up front, heavy-duty winch, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.We’re not too fond of the yellow detailing in contrast to the white bodywork, but Topcar plans to spray the Mercedes GLE Coupe in metallic gray. The rendering further reveals black extensions for the wheel arches, which will probably be made from carbon fiber.Over in Poland, another tuner managed to crank 806 PS (795 horsepower) and 1,181 Nm (871 pound-feet) out of the V8 engine. That’s more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Redeye flavor, which goes to show that the aftermarket can work wonders as long as the price is right and the customer’s account balance can handle the costs.On that note, Topcar dialed up the G 63 to Inferno specification only recently. Instead of a power bump, the Russian tuner added 70 carbon-fiber elements to the exterior and interior, Nappa leather, and blue carbon panels on the dashboard. The price tag of thatis €345,000, translating to $390,345 at the current exchange rate.