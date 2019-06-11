autoevolution
 

2 Men Force Woman in Car Trunk but It’s Not What You Think

Not everything is what it seems. Riverside Police in California released blurry CCTV footage showing a possible abduction by 2 male Hispanics. It turns out that no crime was committed.
You can see the video at the bottom of the page as well. Police say that they received multiple calls about something suspicious happening, which was confirmed by the video.

“The caller stated two male subjects grabbed a Hispanic female juvenile and attempted to put her in the trunk of their vehicle. The juvenile may have fought with the subjects and they then forced her in the back seat of the car and drove away. Surveillance video from the complex corroborates what the caller witnessed,” the PD says in the original statement.

They decided to release the video in case anyone had information about the 2 suspects and their victim. It turns out nothing bad happened, after all.

In an update, the PD says that the “abduction” caught on tape was a simple case of a drunk person raising hell and then being driven home to sleep it off. The drunk person was, in this case, the woman, Mercury News reports.

She and her boyfriend were visiting Riverside and they went out drinking with his family. They had plans to go swimming but the woman became intoxicated, so her BF and a family member decided it was best to call all plans off and head home. That’s when the “abduction” happened.

What we’re actually seeing in the video is the woman getting out of the car and looking for something in the trunk. She then jumps inside on her own and has to be removed from there by force. “It was at this time she became belligerent and attempted to climb into the trunk,” police say.

The boyfriend and the other man got her out of there and into the back of the car, so they continue the drive home. The PD says the woman is ok, though, we assume, slightly embarrassed.

