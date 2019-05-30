NASA Uses Helicopter to Test Mars 2020 Lander Camera Systems

Debbie Harry Stands by Her Story of Near-Abduction in Ted Bundy’s MurderMobile

Ask Blondie icon Debbie Harry about her most frightening pre-fame experience and she will tell you about that time when she hitched a ride with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy and barely escaped unharmed. 4 photos



Harry’s account has it that, one night in the early ‘70s in New York, she needed to get across town to an after-hours party. She repeatedly tried to hail a cab but couldn’t find any, and walking was an impossibility because she had very high platforms on.



A gorgeous man with dark curly hair pulled up in a car and asked her if she wanted a ride with him. Harry said yes after some consideration and got inside the car. She first remarked that, though it was very hot outside, the car had all its windows rolled almost all the way up.



“So I was sitting there and he wasn’t really talking to me. Automatically, I sort of reached to roll down the window and I realized there was no door handle, no window crank, no nothing. The inside of the car was totally stripped out,” Harry said, as recounted by



When she saw that the place where the radio and the glove box should have been was hallowed out, she panicked, understanding that she was in danger. She reached out the window and opened the door from the outside.



“As soon as he saw that, he tried to turn the corner really fast, and I spun out of the car and landed in the middle of the street,” she recalled.



Harry maintains that she only realized that she’d hitched a ride with Bundy when she heard the story about his execution and details on his modus operandi. Though she recently admitted that there is a chance the man wasn’t Bundy, she’s sticking to her story as she tells it. In other words, maybe it wasn’t Bundy at the wheel, but she chooses to believe it was.



