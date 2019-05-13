Virgin Galactic Moving Staff and Spaceships to Spaceport America in New Mexico

Assistant Professor Driving For Uber Arrested For Kidnapping 2 Female Riders

A university professor working as an Uber driver has been arrested and charged after he harassed, kidnapped and made lewd comments to 2 female riders he had picked up at the weekend. 11 photos



“Lomotey has also been identified as an assistant professor at the Pennsylvania State University's Beaver campus, according to a school spokeswoman,” CNN reports. The university says that Lomotey’s access to campus has been temporarily revoked, but they would not comment further on the situation, as the investigation is still ongoing.



The police confirm for the same media outlet that Lomotey picked up 2 women with his Uber but it soon became apparent to them that he wasn’t following the



He seemed determined to act on that threat, too, trying to lock the doors. One of the women managed to get out before that happened, and the other followed suit. Police arrested Lomotey later, at his home, after the two victims called the cops.



The report doesn’t say whether Lomotey has priors or a history of violence / DV. If that turns out to be the case, expect Uber to come under fire once more for failing to do a proper background check on the drivers it employs.



In a statement to CNN, Uber says that “What's been described is unacceptable.” The statement continues: “The driver's access to the app has been removed and we stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to support their investigation.”



