autoevolution

Assistant Professor Driving For Uber Arrested For Kidnapping 2 Female Riders

13 May 2019, 11:11 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A university professor working as an Uber driver has been arrested and charged after he harassed, kidnapped and made lewd comments to 2 female riders he had picked up at the weekend.
11 photos
Self-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by UberSelf-driving Ford Fusion used by Uber
Pittsburgh police identify the driver as Richard Lomotey, CNN reports. A spokesperson for the force says that Lomotey faces 2 counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment and harassment, all stemming from the incident in question.

“Lomotey has also been identified as an assistant professor at the Pennsylvania State University's Beaver campus, according to a school spokeswoman,” CNN reports. The university says that Lomotey’s access to campus has been temporarily revoked, but they would not comment further on the situation, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The police confirm for the same media outlet that Lomotey picked up 2 women with his Uber but it soon became apparent to them that he wasn’t following the GPS instructions leading to their address. He was making lewd comments about their appearance and, at one point, he pulled over the car and told them that “you’re not going anywhere.”

He seemed determined to act on that threat, too, trying to lock the doors. One of the women managed to get out before that happened, and the other followed suit. Police arrested Lomotey later, at his home, after the two victims called the cops.

The report doesn’t say whether Lomotey has priors or a history of violence / DV. If that turns out to be the case, expect Uber to come under fire once more for failing to do a proper background check on the drivers it employs.

In a statement to CNN, Uber says that “What's been described is unacceptable.” The statement continues: “The driver's access to the app has been removed and we stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to support their investigation.”

Lomotey is due in court on May 23, but as of the time of writing, he was not available for comment. CNN couldn’t establish if he had listed an attorney to defend him, either.
Uber driver ride sharing arrest police Pittsburgh
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 