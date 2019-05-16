This Is How 60 Internet Satellites Bundled Together in a Rocket Look Like

Las Vegas Woman Falsely Reports Car And Child Stolen

A Las Vegas woman found out the hard way why it’s never a good idea to call 911 and falsely report (made-up) crimes, after she called to say her car and her 4-week baby had gone missing. 15 photos



A widespread search was launched immediately, employing all available resources and personnel. The search ended after just 15 minutes, when officers saw the car and pulled it over, only to find the father at the wheel.



He was arrested for an unrelated crime for which he had a pending warrant, ABC affiliate



Miller ended up in cuffs and behind bars, and has been charged with child neglect, false reporting of a crime and unlawful use of an emergency phone number. Police still don’t know why she called to falsely report the kidnapping and car theft.



However, her situation can be used as an example of what not to do, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson tells the same media outlet.



“It wasn’t a true kidnapping. Not only could it have put the child at danger, the individual, who was an innocent victim if you will, the man in this case, but what about other citizens in the area? When the police are investigating the case, they’re going to extend a lot of resources to try and get that baby to safety,” Wolfson says.



“A lot of people think they can use the 911 system to help them with their own personal problems,” Wolfson continues. “Don’t use it as a ruse to have the police help you with your otherwise domestic situation.”



