Darth Vader's All-Black 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Has Topcar Carbon Package

29 Mar 2019, 21:43 UTC
You can keep your Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, we think the best SUV in the world is still the Mercedes-AMG G63. Especially the Rolls... that thing is ugly.
We're sure our opinions will be swayed by the way too many Instagram models and Russian oligarchs buying G63s and doing unreasonable stuff in them. But for now, let's just enjoy how classy the 2019 model looks.

Mercedes deserves a pat on the back for using the same design for many decades, adding just a couple of curves and never ending up with the modern MINI syndrome. And in case you haven't heard, the G63 is powered by a more efficient and powerful 4-liter twin-turbo V8 that gets it to 62mph in around 4 seconds.

If you want to go any faster than that in an SUV, you should lock yourself in rehab or buy one of those meditation apps. In any case, this is the third Topcar body kit we've presented, and it's not getting old at all.

After the green one in Geneva and a classy Designo silver example, this latest incarnation features the Darth Vader look, covered from head to toe in black. And did you know Vader's suit was picked by Palpatine/Sidious to be itchy and heavy so he would always be on edge and angry?

Perhaps that's why this Topcar G63 looks like it wants to force-snap your neck off. Thankfully, there's a lot of carbon fiber here to reduce the load. This package includes a couple of dozen components, ranging from small trim to a carbon roof. At the same time, the leather interior does everything possible to keep Vader comfortable and informed.

As we've mentioned before, the package costs a massive €40,000 plus another €7,000 for the kevlar-reinforced hood. But as you can probably tell, there's no shortage of customers who want their G-Class to be better than the rest.
