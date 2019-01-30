2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets Carbon Fiber Aero Pack from Topcar

AMG

In any case, the best way to tune a G63 is to leave a lot of the original design intact or work along the same lines. People just love the boxy, rugged appearance that's virtually unique at this end of the market. But fear not, because not only does Mercedes offer every piece of tech imaginable, but Topcar has taken everything to the next level.By far the most complex piece of this project is the hood. It's all-new from the ground up, made entirely of carbon and even has a camo weave pattern underneath. Way to show off, Topcar!The hood is also fitted with carbon fiber vents and sets the tone for the rest of the car. Most of the body panels have been re-trimmed or capped with carbon elements. For example, even the fake rear vents have the same pieces added to them as the ones at the front. Ground effects are visible as well, even though they might get scratched up if the G63 ever goes off-roading or plays in the snow.The side skirts are among the most significant single carbon pieces we've ever seen, and they go nicely with the rectangular exhaust ports which link to an4-liter twin-turbo engine that will undoubtedly be modified. Topcar's Shark logo proudly sits on the wheel cover and front grille. And if you're tall enough, you might even notice it on the roof-mounted wing.