Silver Mercedes-AMG G63 With Topcar Carbon Is Classy

2019 is awash with cool SUV tuning projects already. One major highlight has been the Inferno body kit for the new G63 AMG from the Russians at Topcar. 15 photos



It's just as decked in carbon fiber gear as the first one, but finished in a subtle silver shade of paint, it doesn't stand out as much. With this being a G63 Edition 1, you can bet that this is designo paint, just like you can be sure it cost a lot of money.



Shaped like a brick with wheels, the G63 is never going to look like a race car. Yet it rivals one with this amount of carbon fiber. Topcar have also managed to add a few subtle curves in the right places.



In case you're wondering, the Inferno package stickers for around €40,000, but has options like the kevlar-reinforced hood with big carbon vents or the wheel package.



Why so much money? Well, if you ask that kind of question, the G63 is out of your budget anyway. But the number of components they're changing is bathing. The whole trim package protecting the doors and fenders is upgraded. So are the bumpers, which receive an unhealthy dose of ground effects.



Fender flares? We have that too, and a full carbon roof with accessory light. Interestingly, this particular G63 has kept more of its original components, such as the Mercedes badges or the Edition 1 two-tone wheels, along with the graphics down the sides of the doors.



