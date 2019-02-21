Old vs. New: Mercedes-AMG G63 Photo Shoot from Japan

Japan is like the definition of "old meets new," a country where medieval temples reside next to stores selling robots. However, this photo gallery is, weirdly, about German cars. More specifically, we're dealing with the previous generation of the iconic G63 AMG the brand new one that just came out a few months ago.

30 photos



We haven't had the opportunity to sample both



The most obvious difference here is at the front, where the new generation features a fresh style of AMG grille while the other boasts some Brabus bits. Also, the older bumper looks a little boxy and van-like now.



The profile of the two doesn't show anything significant changing. But if you look hard enough at the windshield, the extra width of the newer model becomes visible with the naked eye. The narrower LED taillights are going to be a little harder to spot, especially after they've been blacked out. Meanwhile, bot G63 models feature Vossen Forged alloy wheels in different sizes.



Even bigger changes are on the inside, which is not the focus of this photo gallery. And under the hood, the 2019 model has about 1.5 liters less displacement but delivers a bit more power. Combined with better suspension and nearly 200 kilos less weight, it's the clear athlete here.