Mercedes-Benz X-Class 6x6 Pickup Truck Incoming

9 Oct 2018
Mercedes-Benz doesn’t intend to replace the G63 6x6 anytime soon, but the aftermarket scene is already working on such a leviathan. Enter Carlex Design and EXY 6x6, which has been rendered by the European tuner before the real deal goes official in 2019.
The X-Class is extremely popular with customers of Carlex Design, and EXY how the range of modified X-Class models is called. So far, the Polish tuner offers the EXY in Yachting, GTX, Urban, Carbon X, Extreme, and Off-Road flavors. The 6x6 would be the seventh model in the lineup, and the most ambitious of the bunch as far as engineering is concerned.

Stretching the bed and wheelbase is an endeavor in its own right, but adding the third axle and an extra pair of wheels is even harder. What’s more, don’t forget that this project also requires a new differential and driveshaft, as well as a new transfer case. Flared fenders, matte paintwork, tinted windows, off-road tires, lift kit, modified bumpers, and the most badass sports bar you can imagine round off the list of exterior enhancements.

Carlex Design hasn’t provided any rendering of the cabin, nor did the tuner say anything about the suck-squeeze-bang-blow side of the project. Based on previous tuning jobs, lots of Alcantara and carbon fiber should be included in the overhaul. As for the engine, chances are the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel with 258 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) will be left as is, along with the seven-speed automatic transmission sourced from Nissan.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but based on the extent of the modifications, you’re looking at something in the ballpark of €100,000. The X-Class is priced from €37,300 in Germany, and the X 350 d 4MATIC on which the six-wheeler is based retails at €53,359.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the AMG high-performance division isn’t planning to work its magic on the X-Class because there’s no market for such a pickup in the mid-size segment. Ford would like to have a word with them, and so would Chevrolet considering the existence of the Ranger Raptor and Colorado ZR2.
