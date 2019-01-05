Post Malone Treats Himself To Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 6x6 Pickup Truck

Love him or hate him, Post Malone is a juggernaut as far as popular music is concerned. After a busy 2018 (including a performance at Coachella), the 23-year-old musician visited John Hennessey in Texas to treat himself to an all-new ride. An imposing one of those, of course!
Enter the VelociRaptor 6x6, which is the most badass F-150 Raptor tuning job you can get your hands on after the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 conversion, which features a good ol’ supercharger for additional suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Pricing for an EcoBoost V6-powered workhorse starts at $349,000 including the donor vehicle.
Finished in white and equipped with 20-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tires, the six-wheeled pickup features the twin-turbo upgrade that takes the EcoBoost V6 to beyond 600 horsepower. For reference, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 offers 536 horsepower and 561 pound-feet from a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 that was replaced by the 4.0-liter in models ranging from the C63 to the current generation of the G63.
Fox suspension, a stainless-steel exhaust, upgraded air-to-air intercooler and plumbing, and a re-flashed ECU are also standard. Hennessey offers optional extras that include Brembo brakes on all four corners, LED lighting, bespoke interiors, and even “armoring systems.”
We’re almost certain the VelociRaptor 6x6 will be featured in an upcoming music video of Post Malone, which has 2.5 million subscribers on his VEVO channel on YouTube. The most popular clip is Congratulations ft. Quavo, raking in 946 million views on the video-sharing website.
To whom it may concern, Malone’s chauffer totaled his Rolls-Royce Wraith in September 2018 in West Hollywood. In a video report by VICE from October 2017, Malone showed off a handful of other mechanical works of wonder in his possession, including a 1992 Ford Explorer and 1966 Lincoln Continental.
As far as Christmas gifts go, there's no denying the VelociRaptor 6x6 doesn't compare to anything. Can you imagine how big of a Christmas tree you'd need to fit the six-wheeled pickup under?
