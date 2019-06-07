Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets Inferno Blue Carbon Treatment from Topcar

We see the Mercedes G63, the new one, like a premium speaker with wheels. Some of the elements, like the exposed door handles, are retro, but the rest of it is just timeless and expensive-looking.

This seems to be the first Inferno G63 with a major interior makeover. The transformation adds blue carbon trim and carbon-look leather with blue piping. Thankfully, the Mercedes screens and factory ambient lighting perfectly match this look. All together, we're probably looking at over $50,000 in changes here, enough to buy a really cool second SUV. People spend a lot of money on their sound systems. We've heard some forking out $10,000 for a gold cable, but if you're looking for expensive mods, the car world has got you covered. Several companies already offer advanced body kits for this new G63, and Topcar is one of our favorites.The Russian firm used to be known for reptile leather interiors. However, it's transitioned into carbon fiber kits for the most expensive and prestigious German vehicles. Now, you guys may have already seen their take on the G63, since it was presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show , but this is a special edition unlike any before it.Officially, it's called the Inferno Blue Mystic, though the color is more indigo than anything else. I don't know... I might be colorblind in that part of the spectrum, and it's just nitpicking at the end of the day.Topcar's kit is quite complex, including pieces that are easily missed, new wheels and exhaust. Carbon fiber is obviously the name of the game, but a few things jump out here. We've got sharper, smaller pieces, like the chin splitter, as well as giant ones, such as the roof or spare wheel cover. But the pièce de résistance has to be that hood. It's all-carbon, with a few blue carbon pieces added.This seems to be the first Inferno G63 with a major interior makeover. The transformation adds blue carbon trim and carbon-look leather with blue piping. Thankfully, the Mercedes screens and factory ambient lighting perfectly match this look. All together, we're probably looking at over $50,000 in changes here, enough to buy a really cool second SUV.