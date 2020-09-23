This Mazda Motorcycle Rendering Mocks Us With What We Can’t Have - The RX 9?

There can never be too much carbon fiber goodness, right?

McLaren 720S Spider Fury Houses TopCar’s Carbon Fiber Superpowers





Needless to say, these damn things do a pretty sweet job at looking the business! Not only are TopCar’s machines visually astonishing, they also feature a very – and I mean very – healthy dose of carbon fiber delight. Now, if there're two things that’ll have just about any self-respecting petrolhead in awe, those are (you guessed it) carbon fiber and ruthlessly beautiful supercars!



Should you be looking to treat your eyes to the sight of four-wheeled perfection, then you may want to consider paying these folks a visit on their social media profiles. But first, let’s take a second to admire the Russian tuner’s accomplishments on McLaren’s almighty 720S Spider, shall we?







McLaren’s beast is put in motion by an unholy M840T 4.0-liter V8 colossus, with a total of 32 valves and a sequential multi-point fuel injection system. At 7,500 rpm, this feral piece of twin-turbocharged machinery will promptly deliver up to 710 bhp, accompanied by a relentless torque output of 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) at around 5,500 revs.



An SSG seven-speed automatic transmission is tasked with channeling the DOHC engine’s vicious power to a rear-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, this ordeal enables the Spider to accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and run the quarter mile in a staggering 10.4 seconds. Its top speed is rated at no less than 212 mph (341 kph).



Suspension duties are taken care of by a double wishbone setup and adaptive dampers, while the entire structure rolls on a set of surreal five-spoke wheels, with a diameter of 19" at the front and 20" on the opposite end. Last but not least, the wheels are hugged tightly by top-grade Pirelli P Zero rubber.







As we move toward the other end, we find bulky side skirts and 21-inch rear wheels, wrapped in high-performance 325/25Z R21 rubber. At the back, this super-Spider comes equipped with a sinister diffuser and elegant carbon fiber trimmings on the engine cover, besides an ominous spoiler that houses a couple of fins.



All things considered, the exterior kit contains a total of 50 modules. However, you didn’t think TopCar’s surgeons were about to leave Spider’s interior untouched, did you? The center console, seats and door panels have all been honored with top-of-the-line Alcantara leather. Finally, this fascinating package was appropriately named ‘Fury’.



