Here’s Lil Wayne Getting a 2020 McLaren 720S for His Birthday

What do you get the guy who apparently has everything? In the case of rapper and record label boss Lil Wayne, you can never go wrong with a McLaren.
And a McLaren is precisely what he got as an early birthday present, from record label partner Mack Maine. Since nothing really happens these days if it’s not on social media, the hand-delivery was duly recorded by Maine and snippets posted to social media. TMZ has the full video, and you can see it at the bottom of the page.
Lil Wayne’s birthday is not for another week, so this was the right moment for Maine to be the first in wishing him all the best – and deliver the surprise. He got a 2020 McLaren 720S fresh off the lot and personally drove it to Lil Wayne, to hand over the keys – while blasting tunes from Lil Wayne’s latest album, of course.
As per the celebrity publication, Maine paid some $400,000 for the outrageous birthday gift, which is roughly $85,000 more over stock. He’s heard explaining to the birthday man that, though black, the McLaren lights up purple at night. Lil Wayne is obviously happy with the surprise present, though he’s not seen actually getting inside the car in the video.
Lil Wayne is worth an estimated $150 million as of 2020 and has a garage packed with supercars and classics, so excuse him for not freaking out of his mind at the thought of getting this awesome new ride. His car collection includes, among others, a Bugatti Veyron, a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, an Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Bentley Mulsanne and a Maybach Landaulet.
Back in the day, he also used to own a Porsche Boxster, a Chrysler PT Cruiser Limousine, a Chevy C6 Silverado, and 2002 Lexus Limousine. On his 30th birthday, he got a custom $70,000 Campagna T-Rex 14R from Nicki Minaj, so yes, you could say he’s grown used to receiving expensive, custom stuff from friends.
Lil Wayne’s birthday is not for another week, so this was the right moment for Maine to be the first in wishing him all the best – and deliver the surprise. He got a 2020 McLaren 720S fresh off the lot and personally drove it to Lil Wayne, to hand over the keys – while blasting tunes from Lil Wayne’s latest album, of course.
As per the celebrity publication, Maine paid some $400,000 for the outrageous birthday gift, which is roughly $85,000 more over stock. He’s heard explaining to the birthday man that, though black, the McLaren lights up purple at night. Lil Wayne is obviously happy with the surprise present, though he’s not seen actually getting inside the car in the video.
Lil Wayne is worth an estimated $150 million as of 2020 and has a garage packed with supercars and classics, so excuse him for not freaking out of his mind at the thought of getting this awesome new ride. His car collection includes, among others, a Bugatti Veyron, a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, an Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Bentley Mulsanne and a Maybach Landaulet.
Back in the day, he also used to own a Porsche Boxster, a Chrysler PT Cruiser Limousine, a Chevy C6 Silverado, and 2002 Lexus Limousine. On his 30th birthday, he got a custom $70,000 Campagna T-Rex 14R from Nicki Minaj, so yes, you could say he’s grown used to receiving expensive, custom stuff from friends.
So my brudda Mack just bought me a McLaren....!!!!!!....wtf!!!!!......”u know I ride for my MF n!gga” (my voise)— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 20, 2020