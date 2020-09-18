Porsche Taycan Turbo S vs McLaren 720S Spider Is the Real Clash of Titans

Quarter mile drag racing is where electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model S or the Porsche Taycan Turbo S shine, and it's all down to the power output of their motors, and how that power makes its way to the ground.
It sure isn't because of their weight. Climbing on a scale, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S would make even some decent-sized SUVs blush as the needle stopped just over five thousand pounds (2.3 tons). The Model S is roughly in the same ballpark, though the American is also considerably larger, so you could say it's the more efficiently packed product.
To make up for that, the engineers in Stuttgart (and not Munich, as you'll hear the voiceover in this video say; don't worry, they apologized for the mistake in the comments, it won't happen again) gave the Turbo S two electric motors for a combined power output of 761 hp and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. That's not going to make just some SUVs blush, but pretty much anything this side of a Bugatti Chiron.
With its telling name, the McLaren 720S is clearly down on power compared to the Porsche. Yet, the British supercar is one of the best factory-grade gasoline-powered cars you can pit against the Taycan Turbo S, and the guys at Lovecars know it. You can tell they're excited, even though Tiff does have an unsettling premonition about how the race is going to end.
After a lifetime driving the world's best cars during a time when electricity was reserved for household appliances, you can understand why Tiff is bothered by the thought of the McLaren - the exponent of everything the automotive world stood for over the past decades, maybe even a century - losing to an electric vehicle that could very well function as a family car.
It looks like the Europeans haven't had time to come to grips with this idea. The Americans have seen Teslas mopping the floor with the country's best muscle cars for years, so they've pretty much grown immune to it. It may still hurt inside, but at least they're not showing it. Plus, the Model S is still American - and, some might argue, a muscle car - so it's just evolution.
Yes, the Porsche is also European just like the McLaren, but it's not British, and Tiff is. And you know how British people are when it comes to national pride. But, hey, look at us talking as if the McLaren 720S (here in Spider flavor) had already lost the race. And even if it did, maybe it wasn't all down to the car itself - after all, this series is all about what happens in real life. And in real life, you have real drivers with real skills and real reflexes. Just hit play below and see for yourself (jump straight to 0:50 if you want to skip the intro).
