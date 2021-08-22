1958 Chevrolet Impala GTA V Mod Looks Spot On, Is a Nightmare to Drive

1958 is the year that brought us the Impala nameplate, though at first, it was only offered as a top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air.
But given its immense success, Chevrolet decided to turn it into a stand-alone series only a year later, therefore giving birth to a model that eventually managed to become the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in just 12 months on the market.
It happened in 1965, the year when the GM brand rolled out the fourth-generation Impala, which itself continued to sell like hotcakes until it started losing ground in the late ‘60s.
But the 1958 Impala still has a well-deserved place in automotive history books, and this is why there are lots of people out there who’d give anything just to be able to drive one.
Needless to say, owning such a beaut isn’t easy, as an example in mint condition is worth a small fortune, but fortunately, you can still hop behind the wheel of a 1958 Impala without paying a single cent thanks to videogames.
Grand Theft Auto V, for example, gives you this opportunity thanks to a recent pack published by modder GreenAid on GTA5-Mods. The 1958 Impala looks spot on, as you can see for yourselves in the gallery here, despite the mod still requiring a series of refinements, including as far as the handling is concerned.
Because yes, handling this original Impala is quite a challenge, yet some see it as a feature, not a bug, since it makes the experience overall more similar to the one you get when driving a classic car that launched no less than 63 years ago.
Other than that, the mod comes with both hardtop and convertible body styles, working lights, and custom colors, though you may want to check out the installation instructions to get them right.
