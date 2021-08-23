5 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked for 37 Years Is Back, V8 Starts Rights Up

3 This 1964 Impala SS Was Owned by a Chevrolet Mechanic, New V8 Installed

2 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Was Left to Rot in a Trailer, Mysterious V8 Inside

1 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS “Barn Find” Proves Not Even Sitting for Years Kills an Icon

More on this:

1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Discovered in a Barn Has Been Hiding for 30 Years

After its debut in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the popularity of the Impala nameplate just kept growing and growing, with the peak eventually reached in 1965 when Chevrolet officially released the fourth generation. 7 photos



Needless to say, the Super Sport too contributed to the overall success of the Impala, bringing an extra touch of adrenaline to a recipe that was already working like a charm. The Impala SS quickly became a hit, with the 1965 model selling more than 200,000 units alone.



The SS that we have here proves why the car deserved our attention not only when it was brand-new but also today after so many years away from human beings.



Because yes, this Impala SS has spent nearly three decades in a barn, with the



So what we have here is an Impala SS whose 327 engine might still run, though, of course, this is something that you can only figure out by checking out the car in person.



As you can see, however, this Impala SS has seen much better days, and some parts, including the fenders, might need to be replaced. This isn’t necessarily surprising after 30 years in storage though.



If this Impala is something that you believe is worth restoring, then be ready to spend $12,500 for the car. The price does seem a little bit too high given the overall condition of the car, but at the end of the day, it’s a 1965 Impala SS with the original drivetrain, possibly with most of the parts still in place. It was also the year when the Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in just 12 months, therefore confirming that Chevrolet ’s by then famous model sported a nearly perfect mix of looks, engines, and price.Needless to say, the Super Sport too contributed to the overall success of the Impala, bringing an extra touch of adrenaline to a recipe that was already working like a charm. The Impala SS quickly became a hit, with the 1965 model selling more than 200,000 units alone.The SS that we have here proves why the car deserved our attention not only when it was brand-new but also today after so many years away from human beings.Because yes, this Impala SS has spent nearly three decades in a barn, with the Craigslist owner explaining it was actually running before it was moved to storage.So what we have here is an Impala SS whose 327 engine might still run, though, of course, this is something that you can only figure out by checking out the car in person.As you can see, however, this Impala SS has seen much better days, and some parts, including the fenders, might need to be replaced. This isn’t necessarily surprising after 30 years in storage though.If this Impala is something that you believe is worth restoring, then be ready to spend $12,500 for the car. The price does seem a little bit too high given the overall condition of the car, but at the end of the day, it’s a 1965 Impala SS with the original drivetrain, possibly with most of the parts still in place.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.