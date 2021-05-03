Here’s the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 in 25 Games from 1989 to 2020

The Bivvi A Cabin Is for the Eco-Friendly, Downsizing Modern Nomad

The 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 has a well-deserved place in automotive history books, there’s no doubt about that, so it’s honestly no surprise to see this model staring in so many racing games out there. 1 photo



And because the Mustang is such a big gaming star, YouTuber Cars in Video Games has decided to look back at some of the titles that put you behind the wheel of the 1967 Shelby GT500, therefore creating a summary of how the car evolved throughout all these years.



While the 9-minute video is certainly an interesting look at the gaming legacy of this iconic car model, it’s also a captivating analysis of how the gaming world as a whole improved in the last 30 years.



The video starts with the DOS version of Test Drive 2 and which launched back in 1989, obviously including the Mustang as well. For people who’ve only played Gran Turismo Sport or Forza Horizon 4, the 1989 graphics might look terrifying, but as older gamers probably recall, it was the best and the most exciting thing we got at that point.



And people loved it anyway, as it was the most realistic experience the gaming world was able to produce 30 years ago.



The 25-game list showcased in the video includes several newer titles, such as Forza Motorsport, Need for Speed, Driver, FlatOut,



Of course, the Mustang made its way to several other games too, including on console, and there’s no doubt it’ll continue to be a popular choice for racers in the upcoming titles too, such as the highly-anticipated Gran Turismo 7 and



