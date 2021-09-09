Virgin Atlantic Introduces The Booth, Your Very Own Private Luxury Lounge in the Air

1995 C4 Chevy Corvette ZR-1 Has Just 11k Miles, Up for Grabs as Rare Find

Back in the day, the ZR-1 version was affectionately known as the “King of the Hill,” after the nameplate attributed to the development of the prototype version. The reputation (along with FIA records) stuck, and now the C4 ZR-1 has become a true collectible.But it’s not just that. As contemporary interest faded the builder of the powerful and sophisticated LT5 aluminum V8 engines (Mercury Marine of Stillwater, Oklahoma) manufactured a very small batch for the Bowling Green assembly plant. As such, just 448 ZR-1 examples became available for the 1993, 1994, and 1995 model years.This 11k-mile (almost 18,000 km) 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 that’s now up for grabs from Bring a Trailer seller ADE1000 is said to be even rarer. That would be owed to the fact that number 244 out of just 448 units was also dressed up in Black over matching interior leather. And that makes it one of just 121 examples dressed up accordingly.Well, collectability was never an issue with a low-mileage C4 ZR-1 Corvette. So, let’s check out the rest of the highlights. Which include, among other things, the mighty 5.7-liter V8 hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, staggered 17-inch alloy wheels, a keyless entry system, and even a 1990s-appropriate cassette player.Unfortunately, the 1995 Corvette ZR-1 is not entirely original. Aftermarket additions include a performance chip, an air coupler, Jeal stainless-steel headers, as well as a Corsa exhaust system. The upgraded sound might alleviate possible concerns along with the 2012 dyno sheet, the service records, a clean Carfax report, as well as the clean Illinois title.Now for the pricing. The current highest bid (at the time of writing) has only reached $20,577. But one needs to keep in mind that we are dealing with an auction that’s only scheduled to end after another four days, so it could easily go haywire during the final hours.

