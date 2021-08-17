Sky-Blue 2015 Jeep Wrangler Hides a Cool LSX Secret Under the Trophy Truck-Style Body

3 Virtual 2024 Jeep Comanche EV Revival Is an SUV With Bronco and FJ Cruiser DNA

Jeep made sure both the Wrangler and Gladiator are just as capable on- and off-road. But it seems that some people – like Ken Block, for example – really like to play with Trophy Trucks.Sure, not everyone is a master and commander rally driver, but one can always dream, right? And perhaps entertain some timeless adventures alongside a properly fast off-roading rig.Such as this 2015 Jeep Wrangler that ditched itscredentials in favor of a Trophy-style race truck conversion. According to the description provided by seller Bosshog on Bring a Trailer it even went for off-road competition glory back in 2017, 2018, and 2019.After that, it was properly refurbished into a very cool dune-bashing partner by the current owner, which is based out of California although offers a clean Washington title for the vehicle.One thing is for sure, the fact that we are dealing with a Wrangler pickup truck is just part of the allure. The same can be said about the Trophy Truck impersonation.These two alone would make for a nasty combination, but the Wrangler also adds style alongside the newfound toughness. Notice how it easily stands out in any crowd, and that should be all thanks to its Porsche-specification Miami Blue paintjob That’s not all, because the white details easily point out the changes, while the piece of resistance has to be the rebuilt LSX 454ci V8 engine that was mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.Of course, that’s barely scratching the proverbial surface of the iceberg, as other highlights include the welded chassis and roll cage, bypass shocks with adjustable coil springs, huge skid plates, 37-inch tires, or the Sparco competition seats.

