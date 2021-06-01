Ford Bronco Sport Boron Steel Build Gives the “Jaws of Life” a Hard Time

We have been focused on the latest developments with the delays concerning the 2-Door and 4-Door 2021 Broncos and almost forgot that another member of the Built Wild family of rugged off-road vehicles is already out and about. As such, it’s no wonder rescue operators need to learn a thing or two about the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.
Like, for example, that it’s going to be quite tough to cut through the safety cell of the “Bronco of small SUVs.” It’s because the Blue Oval has not only delivered the unmistakable design and unrelenting capabilities in a smaller format but also pushed the technology boundaries to make sure the smaller crossover SUV is just as safe and tough as its larger 2-Door and 4-Door Bronco siblings.
Ford has used boron steel for the safety cell of the Bronco Sport, an alloy that usually includes less than one percent of boron, but nevertheless, the small addition greatly increases the hardenability (not to be confused with hardness, which is the resistance to indents and scratching) of the resulting material.
And it takes seeing to believe that it really makes a difference. Luckily, the BoronExtrication YouTube channel has prepared a couple of small features with emergency rescue personnel taking the “jaws of life” (a.k.a. the hydraulic rescue tools) for training on the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport at the Bowling Green State Fire School.
According to the report, the performance of the safety cell is more than impressive, with huge rigidity and the capability to retain form under extreme measures. Take a look at the shots in the gallery for some frightening close-ups from the resulting practice, and then let’s watch together how the A- and B-pillar extrication cut procedures unfold.
By the way, let’s remember that it’s not just the Bronco Sport using the cool material, as the 2-Door and 4-Door Broncos of the family also make use of boron steel for at least the life-saving roll bar. Other parts (hood, fenders, doors, tailgate) are made of aluminum or steel (frame, floor, etc.) for added lightness.
