Low-Mile “King of the Hill” 1994 Corvette ZR-1 Looks Forward to New Adventures

The fourth iteration of “America’s Sports Car”, the C4 Chevrolet Corvette, lived a fruitful life back when the world was quirky and wonderful without the need for social media and other tech features that kept everyone indoors and socially distant without so much as a health reason. Back then, if you wanted to go on summer road trips, then by all means you did.
It’s a little trickier in this day and age on account of you know who, but that doesn't mean we should stop planning for great vacations. And, if anyone decided to act accordingly, perhaps this Bring a Trailer listing will bring a worthy 1990s era partner. By the way, this particular version of the ‘Vette was affectionately known as the “King of the Hill” back in its heyday. And probably for good reason.
As far as this 21k-mile (less than 34,000 km) 1994 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 example is concerned; we have a feeling that its glory years haven’t set just yet. This unit was originally delivered to Bud’s Chevrolet/Oldsmobile/Buick of Saint Mary’s, Ohio, according to the description provided by the seller, who identifies with the cutesy Daddiee username on Bring a Trailer.
It doesn’t have a lot of mileage on the odometer, but it still jumped around the U.S. quite a lot. It spent time in Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, and even New Mexico until 2018. Back then it was purchased by the current owner and finally moved to Beavercreek, Oregon.
As such, we might have a hunch that it’s up for some new adventures and summer road trips once it changes the home address. And there’s no reason why it shouldn’t, considering the great-looking Arctic White exterior finish that combines with a Light Beige leather interior. And, above all, that mighty 5.7-liter LT5 V8 engine that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
Creature comforts include GM’s Selective Ride Control, powered seats, auto climate control, removable roof panels, a black nose cover, and more. The clean Carfax report is always welcomed, just like the perk of having some time to decide if this is the right choice. After all, the auction clock is ticking for another four days, and the ZR-1 has only gone up to the highest bid of $30k at the time of writing.
