Viper Orange 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer Looks Ready for Any Vortec-Powered Adventure

Jeep has the ubiquitous Wrangler and its Blue Oval rival is making a splash with the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco. But Chevrolet’s Blazer mid-size SUV really can’t compete with any of them because it has been relegated to crossover duties 27 photos



And it stunningly contrasts the Viper Orange body paint when mounted on top. Of course, if you ask us, we prefer to have it stored somewhere safe in a garage and travel the untamed trails with the wind in the hair. No worries about reliability, since we are dealing with an example that was purchased by the seller (who goes by the Jmaiuri username on Bring a Trailer) back in 2018 specifically for a refurbishment project.



One can easily tell it’s now complete and rocking the pristine looks of a vehicle that just went through rust repair, parts reconditioning and replacement, as well as a complete body repaint. Better yet, the K5 Blazer also comes with a reupholstered interior that neatly contrasts the exterior hue via a black vinyl with plaid inserts upholstery.



Sure, not everything is all roses. The odometer reads just 1,500 miles (2,414 km) – and they’re of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety. Sure, it might not matter, considering the modern goodies. Such as the replacement



Additional highlights include the burbly Holley’s Flowmaster exhaust, the Off Road Design suspension setup, 18-inch Rally-style wheels shod in chunky rubber, the Dakota Digital instrument cluster, or the Bluetooth stereo. There’s even cruise control just in case you want to reach the far end of the world during the next road trip.



So, do we need to wonder how come with seven more days left on the auction clock the



