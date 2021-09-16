4 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Virtually Dresses Up in Hypersonic Gray to Ease the Wait

Single-Owner 1963 Chevy Corvette Convertible Hasn't Seen the Road Since 1974

One needs to hurry up (a few hours left on the clock), but you could snatch off the auction portal Bring a Trailer this 1963 ‘Vette. It’s a 327/340 four-speed project complete with a cool family story 28 photos



As for the derelict wreck’s soul, we are dealing here with the once-mighty L76 327ci V8 engine that claimed a total of 340 ponies from the factory. It was hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission and reportedly (according to the littleredcorvette seller’s description) it hasn't been started since 1974. Last, but not least, the Although we should traditionally discuss the background and highlights first, for this one-owner 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 327/340 four-speed project some of the photos in the gallery will speak more than a thousand words. For starters, they will deliver a feeling for the magnitude of work that’s needed to get “America’s sports car” back on the road.Then some more work will be needed to return the C2 to its former crimson glory. But, more importantly, a couple of photos might substantiate the claims that it’s been kept in the same family ever since it was purchased brand new. It’s easy to spot them, as we are referring to the one with the pensive gentleman (and the Convertible in the background) and the second with the beautiful mother and (hidden) infant that has “Rick coming home ‘68” as all the description it will ever need.It’s really going to take an emotional impulse to trigger the bid since the auction clock is about to run its course in less than five hours at the time of writing. But if a Corvette with a beautiful story was on the restoration project bucket list, it might not get any better than this one. So the car had just one owner since 1963 and has been parked since 1974. Mileage is so-and-so at almost 85k (almost 137,000 km), but at least it’s not of the nasty TMU variety.As for the derelict wreck’s soul, we are dealing here with the once-mighty L76 327ci V8 engine that claimed a total of 340 ponies from the factory. It was hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission and reportedly (according to the littleredcorvette seller’s description) it hasn't been started since 1974. Last, but not least, the current highest bid has already reached $43k, so we understand why it might be a tough call.

