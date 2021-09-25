Mustang Mach 1 Drag Races Shelby GT500, Brace for the Gap

Do you ever just play around with online car configurators? You can access these at any time, from anywhere and you can build your dream car in a few minutes. You may not afford to purchase it at the end of the day, but day-dreaming is for free. Who knows, maybe visualizing the process will eventually lead to you getting that car!
When accessing Ford's online configurator, there are 4 different styles for the Ford Mustang that you can choose from. The Fastback has the lowest starting price, the Convertible is up next, and then it's the Mach 1 and the Shelby GT500. And those last two are the obvious choice if you're serious about going fast. Now, the Shelby GT500 is considerably more potent than the Mach 1, but I guess that's what you get for paying almost $20K more.
The Mach 1 comes equipped with a naturally aspirated, 5.0-liter V8. That's capable of producing 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque. The Shelby GT500 is packing a supercharged, 5.2-liter V8. That means it's good enough for 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. If you're running on a tight budget, it may be worth considering which of these two cars is the right choice for you. Otherwise, I would go straight for the GT500.
The question is, how much faster is the Shelby compared to the Mach 1? The following drag race should reveal the answer to that question. The test track for the day is Willow Springs International Motorsports Park, in California. Both cars are running on Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires. Strangely enough, it's the Mach 1 that's having wheelspin issues going off the line. It did manage to keep up for a short while, but the GT500 took control of the race and won.
Mach 1 is certainly slower than the GT500, but it sure isn't a slow car.
Further testing of the two vehicles reveals additional stats, that can be useful in deciding whether the price difference is worth it or not. The Mach 1 can go from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds, while the GT500 only requires 3.7 seconds. For the quarter-mile (402 meters), it's 12.2 seconds versus 11.3 seconds. But the Mach 1 weighs less so it came out on top in the 60 mph to 0 braking test.
As it weighs in at 3,907 lbs (1,772 kg), it required 94 feet (28 meters) to come to a complete halt. Meanwhile, the 4,168 lbs (1,890 kg) GT500 needed an extra 9 feet (2.7 meters) to achieve the same result. Without a supercharger or a turbocharger, a Mach 1 isn't going to be able to outrun the GT500 at the drag strip. But I'd dare to say that in the hands of a capable driver, it could be able to keep up or even be faster than a GT500 with a less experienced driver.
