911 Turbo S Belittles Ninja H2 and 720S in 2,100-HP Drag Race

I remember a time when it was really difficult for a car to keep up with a liter bike. I also remember a time when the Suzuki Hayabusa was considered to be sort of the king of all motorcycles. But times change. As technology progresses, fast cars are now almost equally matched with fast bikes. But that all changes with a bit of tuning.
And I do mean a bit of tuning. Because it's not that uncommon to see 900+ horsepower road-legal cars these days. You can go into your nearest Porsche or McLaren dealership and then take your purchase to a specialist for further upgrades. And the best part about it is that cars these days aren't as difficult to drive. While you may be terrified at the thought of driving a 900-hp, RWD Japanese sportscar, you won't be as scared of a brand-new supercar that's just as potent.
As for bikes, manufacturers have certainly made progress there too. But as advanced as new bikes may be, you've still only got two wheels to work with. So you'll be less efficient going off the line and less efficient at coming to a halt when the situation calls for it. But if you're about to engage in a rolling race, those impressive power to weight ratio figures are going to work to your advantage.
For today's drag race we're looking at three of the coolest toys available on the market today: a McLaren 720S, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, and a Kawasaki Ninja H2. Jordan is the man driving the 720S and he's got the biggest engine here. Normally, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 would provide 710 horsepower. But this vehicle has been upgraded to over 900 horsepower and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque!
It's also running on semi-slick tires, all while weighing in at 3,130 lbs (1,420 kg). But we shouldn't forget that this is an RWD car. And the 911 Turbo S, which is driven by Jamie, has the advantage of AWD. While it's about 507 lbs (230 kg) heavier than the McLaren, it also has more power and more torque. It should be faster going off the line, but who knows what will happen for the roll race.
The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is the third contender for today. Tom is the rider of this insane, supercharged motorcycle, which has been tuned to about 240 horsepower. The power to weight ratio is phenomenal, as this thing only weighs in at 564 lbs (256 kg). But it's going to be hard to access the bike's full potential, especially when starting from a dig.
The first challenge of the day is the quarter-mile (402 meters) drag race. As expected, the 911 Turbo S takes the lead right off the bat. Meanwhile, the bike and the 720S are neck and neck. But that doesn't last long, and the McLaren finishes in third place, with the 911 Turbo S in first. The half-mile (804 meters) race is up next. Tom is struggling with power delivery on the H2, as he wheelies right after the start. And that paves the way for the 720S to finish second, with the Porsche winning once again.
The third-mile (536 meters) roll race is up next and we get to see three different runs. The Ninja H2 immediately rockets into first place, which comes as no surprise. The Porsche is not far behind, but it can't reclaim what it has already lost. For the second run, we get to see the same outcome as in the first two challenges of the day. But it's the third run that might make McLaren fans happy, as the 720S finally moves up into second place, just behind the Kawasaki.
