Wind-Cheating Suzuki GSX-S1000GT Is Here to Reshape Riding

For one reason or another, bike makers like to release novelties as soon as the summer season ends on most parts of the globe. Maybe it’s their way of bidding farewell to the hot days that were, or their way to make us all dream of the hot days of next summer, but the reality remains: the best bikes are born in fall and winter.
After on Tuesday the Brits from Triumph released the Tiger 900 Bond Edition in honor of the 25th film of the world’s favorite spy franchise, now it’s time for the British branch of Suzuki to up the ante and throw an amazing two-wheeler into the fray: the GSX-S1000GT. A mouthful of a name that hides what Suzuki describes as “a new sports-tourer designed to take riders further, faster.”
Powered by a 999cc inline-four cylinder engine rated at 152 ps (150 hp) and 106 Nm of torque, the GT rocks a lightweight chassis and is backed by a superbike-derived electronics package.
But first things first. The bike has been designed with a so-called wind-cheating bodywork, sporting a front end with horizontal LED headlights and position lights, new mirror design, and side-mounted turn signals that should make for a new face for Suzuki machines.
The flowing body of the two-wheeler will be offered in three color options (Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Reflective Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black), but no matter the choice, each GT will come with a new seat design, slim tail section and short muffler.
Back to the engine, the powerplant is a derivative of the unit currently in use on GSX-S1000 bikes, and breathes through a 4-2-1 exhaust system. The engine’s power is sent to the road by means of six-spoke cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Dunlop SPORTMAX Roadsport2 tires, and stopping power is provided by Brembo hardware.
Suzuki says the new GSX-S1000GT will be available, at least in the UK, starting November, and the entry price is set at £11,599 ($15,818).
