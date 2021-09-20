650-HP Ford Bronco vs. 40-HP Honda Grom Drag Race Is Crazy On Every Level

This NASA Astronaut is Ready to Shatter the American Record for Time Spent in Space

Known as the MSX125 in other parts of the world, the Grom is a small bike with a 125-cc engine. Compact, easy to ride, and super fun, this fellow is much to the liking of Chaz Senato, the founder of Riderzblok. 13 photos



The San Diego-based shop can modify the Grom like there’s no tomorrow, and Senato’s Grom is one of the craziest builds out there. The engine, for example, is a CBR300R with an 84-millimeter big bore kit, oversized valves and dual valve springs, titanium retainers, and performance cams. The list of mods further includes a side-mounted intake manifold, the Ohlins rear damper, custom wheels, and slick rubber. Originally dyno’d at 7 horsepower, the one-of-one bike in the following clip now makes 40 ponies.On the other lane of the runway, a sorry-looking Bronco waits patiently to start up its 521 stroker based on the venerable 460 block. A leviathan of a powerplant, the 8.5-liter engine is further improved by Trick Flow cylinder heads, a roller camshaft, Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, flipped headers, an exhaust pipe that exits behind the front passenger’s tire, and a 150-horsepower shot of nitrous. Make no mistake; this thing rips!A no-nonsense fuel cell and a couple of 340 LPH fuel pumps also need to be mentioned, along with front and rear lockers and a lift kit. The question is, can Goliath prove itself against David in a straight-line showdown?The peeps at Hoonigan are much obliged to answer that question with a series of three races. Round one is a 500-foot race that sees the Grom accelerate better off the line, but alas, the Carmageddon-styled Bronco wins. The second run is a repeat of the first as far as the conclusion is concerned, which is why the Grom received a car’s length advantage at the start of the final race. Obviously, the bike got revenge on this occasion.