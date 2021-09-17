Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Races Another Plaid, Wheel Size Makes the Difference

A Look Back at the Audacious Vector W8, the First Supercar Built in the U.S.

Save for million-dollar hypercars that regular people can’t afford to finance, the Plaid is the fastest-acceleration production vehicle on sale today. This variant of the all-electric sedan is available with two wheel options, and the diameter can make a tremendous difference in a drag race. 7 photos



For the princely sum of $129,990 before potential savings, the Plaid offers 19-inch wheels. Tesla calls them Tempest, and the advertised range is 396 miles (637 kilometers) as per the Environmental Protection Agency. Level up to the Arachnid 21-inch wheels, and $4,500 later, the driving range drops to 348 miles (560 kilometers). Weight is the biggest enemy of range, and the larger contact patch of the 21-inch wheels directly affects it as well.Over at the Showtime Dragstrip, the peeps at Tesla Plaid Channel decided to compare the fastest Model S available today on the eighth-mile with no difference between them other than the diameter of the wheels. The 21-inch car posted 6.11 and 6.14 seconds over two runs while the 19-inch car posted 6.01, 6.01 again, 6.02, 6.08, and 6.02 seconds. Both Teslas used Drag Strip mode with Launch Control activated, and the ETs exclude reaction times.There is, however, a drawback to the 19-inch wheels and tires. The Palo Alto-based automaker says that you can hit 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour) in the Model S Plaid as long as you go for the 21-inch wheels summer-only performance tires. As a rule of thumb, larger tires equal higher speeds given the same revolutions per minute and gearing. The downside to larger tires comes in the guise of greater rotational inertia, as in you have to apply more torque to achieve the same angular acceleration.On that note, you'll have to wait a while if you place an order for the Model S Plaid today. The U.S. configurator lists a delivery window of January to February whereas the Long Range is estimated between March and April.