992 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Drag Race Is Unbelievably Loud

Revealed last December, the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup shares its basic powertrain with the road-going 992 in GT3 attire. The biggest difference over the production model comes in the guise of curb weight, namely 1,260 kilograms (2,778 pounds) compared to 1,435 kilos (3,164 lbs).
Another huge difference is the price tag. A brand-new Cup is available from €225,000 (make that $263,965) excluding taxes, which is decidedly more than a 911 GT3 entitled to wear license plates. The latter starts from €170,969 ($200,580) in Deutschland for the winged and wingless versions.
We also have to highlight the competition-spec tires and the sequential transmission that uses a single mass-flywheel and a three-plate racing clutch. An unbelievably loud racing car, the Cup matches the 510 PS (503 horsepower) and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) of torque of the 911 GT3.
The question is, can the full-on racecar win against the series-production model in the quarter-mile sprint? It all depends on the wheelspin, as shown in the following video from Daniel Abt and Jan-Erik Slooten.
It’s tremendously hard to launch the Cup on cold-ish tarmac, but Jan keeps the wheelspin to a minimum in the first race. The corner-carving track monster crosses the finish line in 11.55 seconds, and the maximum speed it achieves in the first run is 240.82 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour).
Second time out, too much wheelspin helps the 911 GT3 win the race in 11.67 seconds at 238.28 kilometers per hour (148 miles per hour). The stickier rubber, lower curb weight, and quicker transmission of the Cup really come into their own in the roll race from 60 clicks an hour (37 mph).
The 911 GT3 may have lost this series of drag races, but we should remember that Porsche developed this car specifically to handle like nobody’s business. And lest we forget, Mat Watson of Carwow has proven that the 911 GT3 is capable of 10.85-second runs at 204 clicks an hour (127 mph).
