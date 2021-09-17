20 High-Powered Porsche Engines Will Roar for Your Delight and You Can Attend the Concert

This year’s edition of Porsche’s Sound Night will not be like the rest. For the first time ever the concert of the racing cars’ engines will be accessible to all the brand’s fans digitally, in a one-of-a-kind online event.
Porsche will delight its fans with a special performance offered by the high-powered engines of some of the most iconic racing and series production cars in its collection. There will be 20 vehicles in the “band”, carefully chosen by the automaker and flaunted for everyone to see, directed by world rally champions, Formula E drivers, Porsche brand ambassadors and the like.
One of the stars of the show will be the Porsche 962 C, which will make its Sound Night debut this year. Two-time world rally champion Walter Röhrl will present the 924 Carrera GTS Rally, another big name in the line-up, a car that helped Röhrl win the German Rally Championship four times, 40 years ago. The rare and legendary red coupé 911 (901 No. 57) will also be displayed by Porsche, along with the 907 KH, produced in 1967 as the successor to the Porsche 910 for endurance races. Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein will be behind the wheel of the Porsche 99X Electric.
This special Sound Night event, which Porsche named “Next Level” will take place in two locations. One will be the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, and the other one will be the brand’s Development Center in Weissach, Germany, with the latter celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Everyone can take part in the interactive live event free of charge, with no prior registration being required. Porsche’s Sound Night will take place on September 18, from 17:00 (CEST). It will be broadcast via this website in English, German, and French. You can also follow the live event via Porsche’s official YouTube and LinkedIn channels.
