2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Brings Serious Motorsport Influence Into the 992 Family

It’s been a long time waiting, but after all, the teasing had to stop somewhere. And it just did, officially bringing out a rev-happy naturally aspirated engine shared with the 911 GT3 Cup, a double-wishbone front suspension snatched with some modifications from the 911 RSR, as well as a choice between the speedy PDK and the traditional six-speed manual transmission. That, in a nutshell, is the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3.