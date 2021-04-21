2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Acceleration Test, Quarter-Mile Pass Will Leave You Wowed

After the Carrera, Targa, and Turbo rolled out, Porsche has added the most extreme GT3 ever to the 922 family. Introduced in February as a 2022 model, the corner-carving car is very impressive on paper.
Porsche quotes 3.4 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) with the Sport PDK seven-speed transmission, which features one gear less than the Turbo's dual-clutch transmission to save a few pounds. In the real world, and with the go-faster goodies turned on for an impeccable launch, the GT3 should hit 60 miles per hour (96 kph) in about 3.2 seconds.
Mat Watson of Carwow did better than Porsche’s numbers, though, on a bone-stock car to boot. 2.87 seconds to 60 miles per hour is absolutely bonkers for a rear-wheel-drive sports car, especially on a racing track instead of a super-sticky drag strip. Speaking of the sticky stuff, the GT3 has a few advantages over its rivals when it comes to tires and weight distribution.
For starters, the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires are DOT-legal track tires derived from racing rubber. And secondly, a 4.0-liter boxer hanging over the rear axle maximizes traction and minimizes that pesky wheel spin.
The satellite-connected telemetry at the 17-minute mark of Mat’s review also reveals a crazy quarter-mile time of 10.85 seconds and just around 127 miles per hour (204 kilometers per hour). For the sake of reference, a free-breathing sports car with the powerplant behind the driver and passenger is capable of covering 440 yards in 11.2 seconds at 122 mph (196 kph). Of course, I am referring to the ever-popular Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
Speaking of the mid-engined bruiser, General Motors will soon challenge the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with a corner-carving machine of its own. The upcoming Z06 is expected to feature the world’s most powerful N/A V8 engine in the guise of the flat-plane crankshaft LT6 with 617 horsepower on tap. Even more importantly, the rear tires are much wider at 345/25 by 21 inches compared to 315/30 by 21 inches for the new Neunelfer.
