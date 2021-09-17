950 HP VW Golf R32 Races Porsche Taycan Turbo S and It’s Like Tyson Fighting Mayweather

Did you know that the original VW Golf R32 was the world’s first-ever production vehicle with a dual-clutch gearbox? It also stood as the pinnacle of the Golf MK IV range, powered by a new (at the time) 3.2-liter VR6 engine, rated at 238 hp (241 ps) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque.

10 photos