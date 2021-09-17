950 HP VW Golf R32 Races Porsche Taycan Turbo S and It’s Like Tyson Fighting Mayweather

Did you know that the original VW Golf R32 was the world’s first-ever production vehicle with a dual-clutch gearbox? It also stood as the pinnacle of the Golf MK IV range, powered by a new (at the time) 3.2-liter VR6 engine, rated at 238 hp (241 ps) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque.
Everything went to all four corners courtesy of the carmaker’s 4Motion four-wheel drive system, resulting in a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time of roughly 6.4 seconds. This was a very respectable time back in the day.
That being said, if you’re trying to win a really tough drag race in 2021, you’re going to need a lot more power, especially if your rival is a fully electric sedan with either a Tesla, Porsche or Audi badge. As luck would have it, we came across a heavily modified Golf MK IV R32, with nearly four times more power than stock.
With the addition of turbocharging, as well as who knows how many other mods, this Golf showed up to a Race1000 event in Germany packing no fewer than 950 horsepower. It then drove onto the half mile straight and lined up next to a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which is the flagship spec model in the Taycan range.
Priced from $185,000 in the United States of A, the Taycan Turbo S will produce a maximum output of 751 hp (761 ps) and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of instant torque with Overboost and Launch Control engaged. In a straight line, it will hit 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, and you can bet that it will get the jump on a nearly 20-year-old VW hatchback, at least off the mark.
This race turned out to be properly fascinating. The Taycan EV rockets past the half mile marker in 16.5 seconds at 251 kph (156 mph), while the modded Golf R32 needed 17.4 seconds, although at that point it was already doing 300 kph (186 mph). That’s a pretty big difference and it all comes down to the drivetrain, as the Golf just struggled putting all that power down initially. The thing is, it would have absolutely beaten the Porsche had they raced over a longer distance, such as a full mile.
